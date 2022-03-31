Worth the wait, but never late

You can’t help but adore and admire that beautiful smile and exuding confidence even in the face of some challenging illnesses and situations, they were no match against this one tough lady.

Wilma Mae Jones, 77, of Splendora, Texas, passed away on Saturday March 26, 2022, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands, Texas.

Wilma Mae Jones was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Geraldine Brooks Nuyen on 06/28/44. At about age 8 & 10, Wilma and Dolores J. Nuyen were formally adopted by Thomas Elijah Allman who wed Geraldine in February 1945.

Wilma is preceded in death by both parents, Thomas (2006) and Geraldine (2000) Allman of Kalamazoo, MI; grandparents, Raymond (1984) and Gertrude (1980) Michel of Comstock, MI; daughter, Joann Schiev Stowe (2019) of New Caney TX.

Wilma is survived by her loving husband, Tommy Lee Jones; brothers Charles Allman and wife Deb, Raymond Allman, Richard Allman and wife Flo; sisters, Dolores Ahrndt and husband Jack, Gertrude Smith; daughters, Maranda Coon and husband Randy, Monica Johnson and husband Tony, Maria Johnson Smith, Mary Johnson, Kelly Morgan and husband Gordon, Tammy Krogman; grandchildren, Roy Deleon, Frank Rocha Jr and wife Kourtney, Cynthia Rocha, Lori Johnson, William Curtis and wife Alison, Austin Oliver, Brittani Smith Widman, Lexalee Flanagan, Laura Powell, Dean Logan, Christy Dodge Cole, and Janice Stow; great-grandchildren, Frankie Rocha, Zoe Widman, Faith Cox, Shelbi Cox, John Lewis, Kinsleigh Smith, Kimber Cox, Hunter Lewis, Hanah Rocha, Brenna Powell, Greyson Addison, Jordan Munnings, Liam Curtis, Eli Curtis, Tydus Curtis, and Desiree Lewis; several nieces and nephews and extended family members and friends.

Wilma has been married to Tommy Lee Jones since November 9, 2013, in Montgomery County, Texas. They initially met in 1986 at a local country and western dance hall in Houston, Texas and dated for nearly five years before parting ways and Tommy used his sleuthing skills to seek out this woman he was captivated by, so many decades ago.

Previously wed to Ronald Raymond Gatwood in Kalamazoo MI from 1970-1980 with no children born within this marriage but he courageously accepted four young girls as his own.

Her initial marriage from 1962- 1968 also in Kalamazoo MI was to Roy Thomas Johnson and produced four daughters.

Wilma enrolled in Comstock ISD through her 8th grade year and attended night classes to achieve her GED in her early 20’s. Despite traditional avenues in public schools, life experiences have been the most eye-opening education one can receive.

Wilma was a front-end Supervisor for the Kroger Company for over 30 years cumulative in Battle Creek Michigan and Houston, Texas.

Wilma loved 50’s parties, bingo, backgammon, cards (Gin, Rummy, Texas Holdem’), casinos, dominoes- champ at Jones Family Reunion, flea market fun, George Strait, Native American Porcelain Indian doll collection, Rummage Sales

Wilma’s favorite flowers and plants were, yellow/red roses and terrariums.

If inclined, you may donate to the “chemo pak ministry”

Please make checks payable to “Central Baptist Church”

Located at:

615 Plum Grove Rd

Cleveland Texas 77327

281-592-3609

https://centralcleveland.wordpress.com

A graveside service for Wilma will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 9:45 am at Houston National Cemetery.

