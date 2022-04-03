Alfred “Al” Clemon Salyer, 66, of Dayton, Texas, and formerly of Arlington, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his daughter’s residence. He was born on September 1, 1955, in Arlington, Texas, to the late Reverend Alfred and Venita Salyer.

Al was a man of God, and though not perfect, believed God had a plan. Many times he let God take the handlebars as he fearlessly navigated through life. Al proudly served his country in the United States Army at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, at the end of the Vietnam Conflict. He joined the Army at the age of seventeen in Fort Ord, Calif.

Al pursued many interests, some of which included his passion for riding his motorcycle with his club, fishing, playing pool, darts, cooking, racing and riding jet skis. Above all his favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family, playing with his grandson, and picking on his nieces and nephews.

Al was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents; his fiancé Karen Darnell; his sisters Jamice Tweed and Gay Ellis; his nephew Matthew Ellis; and his brother-in-law Terry Berrier. Al leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his daughters Lindsey McCaslin and husband Clayton of Dayton, Amy Salyer of Arlington, and Laura Bell and husband Micha of Arlington; his sisters Donna Stewart of Arlington, Lanita Morantes and husband Nino; his grandsons Edward Pate of Dayton, Zachary, Brendan and William Bell all of Arlington; his nephew Shane Morgan of Dallas; his stepchildren Kris Darnell and Kara Petroff; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

