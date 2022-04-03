Vanessa Dale Gallagher, 68, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 She was born on Thursday, August 13, 1953, to George Golden and Bonnie Golden, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Vanessa was also preceded in death by her son, Little Don, sister, Georgia Fields, sister, Deborah Ails, sister, Beryl Tidwell.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Donald Gallagher; in-laws, James Gallagher and wife Betty; sister-in-laws; Cheryle Jackson and husband David, Sue Barns, DeeDee Dean and husband Nile, Corey Satterfield and husband Jeff; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

