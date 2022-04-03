Emily Gayle Carter, 81, of Shepherd, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

She was born on Wednesday, December 11, 1940, in Weldon, Texas, to Curtis Marvet Morgan and Mary Linnie (Harrelson) Morgan, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Emily was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Carter, children, Deborah Jo Carter and Don Carley.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Tina Sanders and husband Keith, Cindy Y. Sapp, Tammy Slade and husband Jack; sisters, Aunt DeeDee, Suzy Boudreaux and husband Charles; 8 grandchildren; along with numerous other loving nieces, nephews, family, and treasured friends. Visitation for Emily will be held at Farley Chapel Cemetery on April 4, 2022, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Graveside Services will begin promptly at 10:00 am following the visitation. Pastor Carl Williamson officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

