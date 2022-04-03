Larry Lynn Dyson, 72, of Liberty, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 at his residence. Larry was born April 4, 1949 in Port Arthur, Texas.

Larry resided for 21 years in Liberty and was a former resident of Pasadena. He proudly served his country in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam era and later joined the U.S. Air Force. He went on to serve in the Air National Guard as an aircraft hydraulic specialist at Ellington Field for many years. Larry was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Liberty. He was a spiritual mentor to many and a witness for the Lord Jesus Christ. He enjoyed playing Bible trivia and “42”, golfing, home repair, and lawn care.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, James Vernon “Sibo” Dunaway and Mary Virginia Balsimo Dunaway; brothers, Charles Dyson, Mike Dyson, James Dunaway and Vernon Dunaway.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 16 years, Sherry Dyson; daughters, Tiffany Bradford (Chuck) and Cassie Webb; grandsons, Zachary and Toby Webb; sister, Brenda Ogle (Bobby); sisters-in-law, Pam Dyson and Vicky Thomas (Tony); brothers-in-law, Donnie Privett (Judi) and Steve Privett (Stacie); and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends whom he loved dearly.

A graveside service with military honors will be at 1 :00 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Taylor Cemetery, Pegoda, TX with son-in-law Chuck Bradford officiating. All arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas.

Pallbearers will be Tony Thomas, Ed Boyd, Mark Kelly, Larry Cossey, Zachary Webb, and Toby Webb.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mission Fund of Calvary Baptist Church, 15 County Road 129, Liberty, TX 77575.

