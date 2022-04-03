Myrtle Braxton, lovingly known by family and friends as Tippy, was born to Levi and Wilda Mae Braxton February 16, 1945. She was one of six children and grew up in Moss Bluff, TX.

Tippy grew up in Mt. Zion Baptist Church alongside her family and accepted Christ as an early age. She went on to graduate high school in Liberty, TX and worked in fields of nursing and housekeeping throughout her life.

While married to Calvin Stevens Jr, Tippy gave birth to her 4 children: Richard Lee Stevens, Deloris Annette Stevens, Doris Ann Stevens and Calvin Stevens III.

Tippy is preceded in death by her father and mother Levi and Wilda Braxton, eldest sister and brother, Mae D. Jones and Levi Braxton Jr. as well as her eldest son and daughter, Richard Lee Stevens and Deloris Annette Stevens.

She leaves to cherish her memories to her youngest son and daughter, Calvin Stevens III (Kassina Martin Stevens) and Doris Stevens. Siblings: Betty Stevens (JC), Bonnie Tarver (Louis), Elmer Braxton (Mary), Velma White (Royton), and the grandchildren that she raised as her own, Johnny “Quinn” Stevens and Destiny Winters (Jeremy). She also leaves a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

