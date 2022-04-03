Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 1, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 1, 2022:

  • Osorio Guerrero, Daniel – Theft of Firearm
  • Benitez, Joshua Emmanuel – Disregard No Passing Zone, Operation of a Vehicle with Expired Registration, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Reyes, Ulises Alexander – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Harm (no mugshot)
  • Sanchez, Fermin Morales – Driving While License Invalid
  • Tarrant, Bonnie Marie – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt-Passenger
Benitez, Joshua Emmanuel
Osorio Guerrero, Daniel
Tarrant, Bonnie Marie

