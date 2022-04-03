Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 1, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 1, 2022:

Osorio Guerrero, Daniel – Theft of Firearm

Benitez, Joshua Emmanuel – Disregard No Passing Zone, Operation of a Vehicle with Expired Registration, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Reyes, Ulises Alexander – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Harm (no mugshot)

Sanchez, Fermin Morales – Driving While License Invalid

Tarrant, Bonnie Marie – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt-Passenger

