Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 31, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 31, 2022:

Barnes, Ryan Cain – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Polk County-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Hold for Polk County-Theft of a Firearm and Hold for Polk County-Bond Forfeiture-False Statement to Police

Herbert, Raelynn Tina – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Rosas, Hilario – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Perius, Joseph Peter III – Assault/Family Violence

Nguyen, Nahan – Driving While Intoxicated

Wells, Kenneth Michael – Theft of Property

Arreola, Christopher Shawn – Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register

Flores, Daniel – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (four counts)

