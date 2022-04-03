Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 31, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 31, 2022:
- Barnes, Ryan Cain – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Polk County-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Hold for Polk County-Theft of a Firearm and Hold for Polk County-Bond Forfeiture-False Statement to Police
- Herbert, Raelynn Tina – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Rosas, Hilario – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Perius, Joseph Peter III – Assault/Family Violence
- Nguyen, Nahan – Driving While Intoxicated
- Wells, Kenneth Michael – Theft of Property
- Arreola, Christopher Shawn – Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register
- Flores, Daniel – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (four counts)