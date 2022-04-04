Benjamin Clauvin McDaniel, age 64, of Shepherd, Texas, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022. He was born December 14, 1957, to parents Benjamin F. McDaniel and Jewell McDaniel who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Rita McDaniel; daughters, Danielle Harrison, Amber Owens and husband Bruce; sons, Daniel McDaniel and wife Stephanie, Benjamin McDaniel and wife Amber, Allen McDaniel and wife Lisa; sisters, Agnus Elena Lee, Edna Amanda Helms and husband James; grandchildren, Bradley Hopkins and wife Keirston, Cecilia Hopkins, Olivia Hopkins, Caleb Harrison, Zachary Harrison, Trenton McDaniel, Arnold McDaniel, Peyton McDaniel, and Sawyer McDaniel; great-grandchildren, James Hopkins, Paisley Hopkins, Jaeleigh’ Fay, Heryford, Lanson Hopkins-Crandall; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

