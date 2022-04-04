Steven Harwell Earnest, 44, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital in The Woodlands, Texas.

Mr. Earnest was born on February 4, 1978, to Ellen Harwell and the late Claude Earnest in Houston, Texas. He loved loud music, four wheeling, fishing, and riding his lawn mower. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him, especially his dog, Toby Keith.

Mr. Earnest is preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Margaret and Ray Harwell, Jimmie Lee and HE Earnest; brother, Arin Earnest.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Ellen Broussard of Cleveland, Texas; daughters, Shantana Thibodeaux and husband Dustin of Sulphur, LA, Nevaeh Earnest of Sulphur, LA; brother, Michael Earnest and wife Angela of Crosby, Texas; grandchildren, Bruce, Braxton, and Bexlee Thibodeaux; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, 11:00 am at Hardin United Methodist Church 1005 FM 834 Rd. West, Hardin, Texas 77575 with Pastor Gideon Watson officiating. Interment to follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery in Hardin, Texas. A gathering of Family and Friends will be on Monday from 10:00 am until service time at Hardin United Methodist Church.

Honoring Mr. Earnest as pallbearers are Thomas Harwell, Robert Harwell Jimmy Harwell, Ethan Harwell, Kyle Harwell, and Chris Johnson.

Honorary pallbearers are Saul Wilkerson and Harold Harwell.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

