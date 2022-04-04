Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 2, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 2, 2022:
- Commiato, John Anthony – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Possession of Marijuana
- Mitchell, Yvonne Denise – Hold for Aransas County-Possession of Marijuana
- Burke, Dustin Pierce – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Wallett, Penny Marie – Disorderly Conduct
- Green, Austin Ray – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Parole Violation (no mugshot)
- Lopez, Andres – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Evading Arrest or Detention
- Whitney, Robert Earl – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, Expired Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Gore, Summer Nicole – Hold for Jasper County-Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport