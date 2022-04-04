Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 2, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 2, 2022:

  • Commiato, John Anthony – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Possession of Marijuana
  • Mitchell, Yvonne Denise – Hold for Aransas County-Possession of Marijuana
  • Burke, Dustin Pierce – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Wallett, Penny Marie – Disorderly Conduct
  • Green, Austin Ray – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Parole Violation (no mugshot)
  • Lopez, Andres – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Whitney, Robert Earl – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, Expired Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Gore, Summer Nicole – Hold for Jasper County-Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
