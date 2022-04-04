Cleveland ISD’s ‘Career on Wheels’ gives kids chance to explore career fields

It has often been said that today’s youth is tomorrows leaders and nothing could have displayed this more clearly than on Friday, April 1, when the Liberty County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse, SRT unit, aviation Drone unit and Crime Stopper unit along with the Cleveland Police Department, Cleveland Fire Department and State Game Wardens, as well as Sam Houston Electric Company, set up displays for the “Career on Wheels” event sponsored by the Cleveland Southside Elementary School.

As many of these elementary students saw first-hand how these various agencies and organizations functions, it brought forth some very well-formed questions from some of the students who showed obvious interest in the many aspects of first responder careers as well as private industry career fields.

This annual event sponsored by the school was spearheaded by Lead Counselor Melinda Bennett and her two other counselors in pulling these agencies together. Bennett said that the Career on Wheels was meant to provide students with other career options, other than attending a four-year university, after they graduate from high school.

She went onto say that the various agencies that were set up provided the students with great careers to choose from and that more than a thousand students from Pre-K through the 5th grade were awe-struck by what they had to consider in the way of possible future employment.

Southside Elementary School leaders said this display was appreciated because this was a memorable event for all the students and they hope to see all these agencies and even more back next year.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Ken DeFoor added, “It was clear from the attention the educational staff gave to their students that the future will be assured by these very capable and caring teachers and counselors.”

