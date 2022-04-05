Goodrich man charged with murder of Splendora mom

Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, of Goodrich, Texas, is charged with the March 16, 2022, murder of Holly Vines in Splendora.

According to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Cavanaugh and Vines had been involved in a relationship. Vines’ body was discovered in her home by her ex-husband and their two kids, ages 8 and 12, while he was dropping the children off at Vines’ home on the 25500 block of White Oak Lane in Splendora. She had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Cavanaugh was charged with her murder on Tuesday, April 4, though he had already been booked into the Montgomery County Jail the day after the homicide for a robbery that occurred on March 15, 2022. He was being held on a $100,000 bond. He now is being held without bond for her murder.

Vines, a graduate of Splendora High School, was a registered nurse for Memorial Hermann Hospital system.

According to the sheriff’s office, physical evidence found during the investigation and statements he made after her murder implicated Cavanaugh as the shooter.

“We continue to request the community join us as we support and pray for the Vines family,” the MCSO statement ends.

