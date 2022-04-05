FLNB hosting Easter Eggstravaganza this Saturday

Mark your calendar! First Liberty National Bank is hosting its first-ever community-wide Easter Egg hunt this Saturday, April 9, at Memorial Stadium in Liberty. The free egg hunt will begin promptly at 10 a.m. and will include free food and games.

“KSHN radio station used to host a community-wide egg hunt in town before they went out of business. We just think it’s a good thing for our community,” said Keri Elliott, a spokesperson for First Liberty National Bank.

When asked how many eggs will be hidden for the egg hunt, Elliott said that has yet to be determined but there will be thousands.

The stadium will be divided into sections by age groups. The egg hunt is open to all children through fifth grade. Children will need to bring their own Easter baskets as those will not be provided.

After the egg hunt, children can participate in a potato sack rack and an egg-and-spoon race. The Easter Bunny will also be available for photos. Parents will need to use their cell phones or cameras to take photos of their children with the Easter Bunny.

Memorial Stadium is located at the corner of Bowie Street and Grand Avenue. Parking will be available on the stadium grounds.

For children in the northern end of the county, there will be another free Easter Egg hunt hosted by the City of Cleveland and the Unity Committee of Cleveland. That egg hunt, known as Bunny Blast, will begin promptly at 10 a.m. at Old City Park, 320 Hubert St., Cleveland.

The park will be set up in three zones for the age groups of 0-3, 4-7 and 8-12.

Golden prize eggs will be hidden in each zone. The lucky kids who find the prize eggs can turn them in for a prize-filled Easter basket. Two new features at this year’s event will be face painting by Cleveland High School Honor Society students and a petting zoo sponsored by Tarkington 4-H Club members.

