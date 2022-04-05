James Edward Brown, Sr., age 80 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. He was born January 13, 1942, in Liberty, Texas to parents Sims Brown and RosaLee Walker Brown who preceded him in death along with his brother, Buddy Brown; and sisters, Dorothy Keith and Meredith Herndon.

Survivors include his wife, Ovella Brown; daughter, Cheral Bell and partner Gilroy Fernandes; sons, James E. Brown, Jr. and wife Rhonda, Terry Lynn Brown and wife LoreeJon; brother, Morris Brown; grandchildren, James E. Brown, III., Jeremy Brown, Trent Brown, Chris Walker, Jaimie Brown, Payton Bell, Nathan Bell, Nickolaus Brown, Laura Brown, and Jessica Mireles; 13 great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

