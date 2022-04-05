Frances Ann Overman died peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, in the early morning hours of April 3, 2022.

Frances was born November 13, 1946 to Pete and Edith Stilby in Houston, Texas. As a young girl she and her sisters enjoyed spending time in the family store and working with their parents. Frances loved playing tricks and teasing her younger sisters. Her sister Leda talks about times when Frances “beauty styled” her for pictures. Frances later became a hair stylist and enjoyed cosmetology in her young adult years.

Later in life, Frances found pleasure in playing card games, painting and coloring, and spending time with her animals Susie and Bubbles. She also enjoyed visiting her children and grandchildren. Given the opportunity, she loved traveling and sightseeing – most recently to Rio Frio, Texas.

Frances is survived by her sister Leda Vandver and husband Edward of Rayburn Texas. She is also survived by her 5 children, Gina Pittenger and husband Dale of Knoxville, TN, Kelly Glos of The Colony, TX, Tracey Walters and husband Conrad of Cleveland, TX, Jeanette Overman of Splendora, TX, and Robert Overman and girlfriend Laura of Shepherd, TX.

Her grandchildren were the joy of life. They are Chris and Nick Pittenger, Austin Glos, Hannah Brooks and husband Kyle, Mandie Sullivan and husband John Francis (emphasis on Francis 😊), Bradley Walters, Chris Ponder, R J Overman, Julia Phillips, Abaigail Overman, Hanna Hill, Lacey and Christian Ramirez. She was also affectionally known as Granny to four great granddaughters, Kamber, Hollyn, Olivia and Bexlee (due to arrive in June). Special mention to Melissa Villarreal, who as her former nurse, became more like a grandchild. She also had nieces and nephews who loved her.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents Pete and Edith Stilby of Cloverleaf, Tx., her sister Rhoda Kay Matlock of Houston, Texas and nephew Robert Joel Matlock of Houston, Texas.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with funeral services starting at 4:00 p.m.

