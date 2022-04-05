Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 3, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 3, 2022:

  • Ramirez, Jessie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Solomon, Erick Demound – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Public Intoxication
  • Yeater, Joshua Richard – Violation of a Bond or Protective Order
  • Bautista-Carreto, Gregorio – Hold for Harris County-Assault
  • Lawson, Joseph Michael – Theft of Property
  • Leonard, James William – Driving While License Invalid with previous convictions
  • Derquin, Harold Fitzgerald – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Burnell, James – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Invalid
