Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 3, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 3, 2022:

Ramirez, Jessie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Solomon, Erick Demound – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Public Intoxication

Yeater, Joshua Richard – Violation of a Bond or Protective Order

Bautista-Carreto, Gregorio – Hold for Harris County-Assault

Lawson, Joseph Michael – Theft of Property

Leonard, James William – Driving While License Invalid with previous convictions

Derquin, Harold Fitzgerald – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Burnell, James – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Invalid

