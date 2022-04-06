The life and legacy of Marie Elizabeth Little McClure of Etoile (formerly of Nacogdoches) will be celebrated Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dale Morton and her nephew, Brother Bo Baker, officiating. Interment will follow in the Blue Springs Cemetery in Etoile.

Marie was born June 28, 1933, in the Little’s Chapel Community near Chireno, Texas to the late Nellie Eola (Powers) and Ottis Lee Little. She passed away at the PineCrest Retirement Community in Lufkin Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Marie grew up in Little’s Chapel with her parents, grandparents, Estella Rivers and John Duff Little, and half-sister, Lucille. She graduated from Chireno High School in 1950 and then attended Stephen F. Austin State University. Marie married her college sweetheart, Gerald C. McClure, July 3, 1952, becoming part of the large and close-knit Bean and Luella Muckelroy family of Etoile.

Marie received a BBA (1953) and MEd (1955) from SFA. She soon began a devoted public education career that spanned 38 official years and another 10 years after formal retirement. Mrs. McClure first taught English at Austonio in 1953 and later taught business as she and Gerald worked at Kennard, Elkhart, and Tarkington before she returned to Nacogdoches to teach in 1983. Embracing lifelong learning and meeting student needs, Mrs. McClure trained at Sam Houston State University and served as a librarian and counselor at Tarkington. She enjoyed her final educator years as a multi-school counselor for Central Heights, Garrison, Martinsville, and Woden.

Known affectionately as “Momma Mac” since her Tarkington days, Mrs. McClure worked tirelessly on the Beta Club and UIL academic competitions as well as any other activities to benefit the students she loved. Mrs. McClure was recognized for her commitment to education on several occasions including as Texas Business Educator of the Year and the Tarkington Student Foundation Educator of the Year.

As a Nacogdoches resident, Mrs. McClure was active in Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Marie became “Mymy” when her grandson Tanner Gerald McClure Franklin was born in 1989. She had an enduring bond with Tanner and was always there to support him.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 70 years, Gerald C. McClure; daughter, Geralyn McClure Franklin and husband Kenny; stepdaughter, Gayla DeRouen and husband Steve; grandson, Tanner Franklin; step-granddaughter, Stephanie Patterson and husband Jeff; and step-great-granddaughter, Sabrina Patterson. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law who became her sisters, Geraldene Runnels and Donna Lee; and many nieces and nephews.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; sister, Lucille Baker and husband Rembert L. Baker, son, Gerald Mark McClure; and step-great-granddaughter, MacKenzie Patterson.

Pallbearers will be David Grant, Daron Lee, Logan Lee, Rusty Lee, Brett Morton, and Joshua Runnels.

The family wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to Marie’s longtime personal caregiver Shandra Gordon, past personal sitter Rhonda Galvan, the administrators, nurses, aides, and employees of PineCrest Retirement Community, and the staff of Affinity Hospice. Marie was truly blessed with loving care as her health declined.

Memorial contributions to honor Mrs. McClure may be made to the Tarkington Student Foundation via mail at 2270 FM 163, Cleveland, Texas, 77327 or online at https://www.tarkingtonisd.net/page/tsf-donation-page.

The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services.

