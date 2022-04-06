A mother in all aspects, A tower of strength and grace, A sister and aunt of great dependability, A friend in good and bad times. It is a mother’s faith in our Father above, That fills the home with happiness, And the heart with truth and love! Her faith-unshakeable, Her love-unbreakable

In every family there are those who stand out – individuals who go above the call of duty to ensure that faith, dedication, commitment, honesty, and loyalty are present in the fiber that is the essence of family.

Bonnie Lee Smith is that person.

On the evening of August 9, 1956, Ivory and Alma Smith celebrated the birth of their fourth beautiful daughter. As middle of nine children, Bonnie was raised in Raywood, Texas. She attended Hull-Daisetta Independent School District where she participated in sports and played the trombone in band. Bonnie matriculated at Prairie View A & M University where she played the baritone in the Marching Storm Band, became a member of band sorority Tau Beta Sigma, and voted Band Sweetheart.

From 1978 to 1992, Bonnie worked at Digicon Geophysical Inc as the Supervisor of Computer operations. Bonnie then decided to advance her career by attending Lee College where she received an Associate degree in Health Information Technology and Medical Transcription. While there, she was awarded the All-American Award. She worked in medical records, medical coding and billing before being promoted to the Assistant Business Office Manager. She served in that position until she retired in 2008.

Bonnie accepted Jesus Christ at a young age and was very devoted in her faith. In her younger years, she developed her faith at Bright Light Missionary Baptist Church. As an adult she joined St. Miles Missionary Baptist church where she was the church secretary and a member of the choir. In 2003 she joined Berean Tabernacle Baptist Church where she gladly and faithfully served as an usher and in the kitchen ministry until the Lord called her home. Her church family was very important to her, and she happily assisted with various church events including vacation bible school, praise dance workshops, halleluiah night, women’s conferences, donation drives and many others. Bonnie’s faith in God was strong and she instilled that faith in her family. She always had talked about how good the Lord was and how He would see her through any situation.

Second only to her love and commitment to the Lord, was her family. After the passing of her parents in 1993 and 1994, Bonnie became the matriarch of the family. She was everyone’s second mother. She was very involved in her children’s school activities including coaching her daughter’s basketball team, helping with her son’s baseball team, and being a member of the band boosters. Her involvement extended to her nieces and nephews as she also coached their soccer, baseball, and basketball teams. Bonnie was known for having family events at her house from holidays, cousins’ sleepovers, family reunions, and graduation parties. Never one to be shy with her love, Bonnie made sure to include nieces and nephews, as well as her daughter’s friends, on family vacations, trips to amusement parks, and often many of them stayed with her throughout summer vacation.

Bonnie’s children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She enjoyed attending any school, church, or extracurricular activity they were in, rarely missing any event. She loved cheering them on, often forgetting when she was not the coach. She loved debating politics with her son-in-law, discussing home renovations with her daughter and sisters, and getting her nails done with her granddaughter. Some of her favorite memories were traveling with her family and friends.

Bonnie had such a kind and loving spirit. She opened her home to family when they needed a place to stay and gave advice along with a reality check when needed. She was an amazing friend, sister, aunt, and the best mother. Her positive attitude, helpfulness, selflessness and joking nature will certainly be missed by those she lovingly called “turdbrains” and “twitheads.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

