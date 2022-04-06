Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 4, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 4, 2022:
- Gutierrez, Claudio – Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated
- Fuentes-Aguilar, Jose – Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol-Minor
- Pogue, Jewels – Contraband in a Corrections Facility
- Cartlidge, Frank Edgar III – Hold for Angelina County-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Williams, Austin Wade – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Stewart, Chance Burnett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Lott, Christopher Alan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Alexander, Kayla Danielle – Setting Aside Bond-Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Controlled Substance/Prescription, Hold for Chambers County-Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Hold for Chambers County-Theft of Firearm
- Lujano, Andrea – Possession of Marijuana
- Herriot, Mary Steed – Assault
- Siler, Anita Toemanit – Theft of Firearm
- Foley, Ryan Anthony – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Public Intoxication