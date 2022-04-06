Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 4, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 4, 2022:

  • Gutierrez, Claudio – Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated
  • Fuentes-Aguilar, Jose – Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol-Minor
  • Pogue, Jewels – Contraband in a Corrections Facility
  • Cartlidge, Frank Edgar III – Hold for Angelina County-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Williams, Austin Wade – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Stewart, Chance Burnett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Lott, Christopher Alan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Alexander, Kayla Danielle – Setting Aside Bond-Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Controlled Substance/Prescription, Hold for Chambers County-Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Hold for Chambers County-Theft of Firearm
  • Lujano, Andrea – Possession of Marijuana
  • Herriot, Mary Steed – Assault
  • Siler, Anita Toemanit – Theft of Firearm
  • Foley, Ryan Anthony – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Public Intoxication
Alexander, Kayla Danielle
Williams, Austin Wade
Stewart, Chance Burnett
Siler, Anita Toemanit
Pogue, Jewels
Lujano, Andrea
Lott, Christopher
Herriot, Mary Steed
Gutierrez, Claudio
Fuentes-Aguilar, Jose
Foley, Ryan Anthony
Cartlidge, Frank Edgar III

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.