Harris County deputy constable killed by suspected drunk driver was Liberty native

Jennifer Chavis, the Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable killed on Saturday, April 2, while on duty by a suspected drunk driver will be laid to rest next Wednesday, April 13, in her hometown of Liberty, Texas.

Chavis, 33, an Army veteran, was working with Harris County Pct. 7 Toll Road Division at the time of her death.

The suspect, Adolfo Serrano, driving a white utility truck, was traveling west in the outside lane of traffic in the 7200 block of South Sam Houston Tollway West. According to a statement from the Constable’s Office, Serrano was observed by witnesses as he weaved and swerved in the lanes of traffic while driving.

“A witness called the police to report a suspected drunk driver. Deputy Jennifer Chavis was dispatched to respond to the call and stopped in traffic ahead of Mr. Serrano on the entrance ramp to the westbound lanes. Serrano, failing to drive in a single lane, struck Deputy Chavis’ patrol vehicle, causing a major crash,” the statement continues.

“The truck continued striking the outside barrier of the tollway, while Deputy Chavis rotated counterclockwise coming to rest in the number 4 lane of the tollway. Chavis’ marked patrol unit became engulfed in flames immediately after the crash. Deputy Chavis was found with no signs of life on the scene due to injuries she sustained during the crash,” the statement reads.

Serrano was taken by EMS to Ben Taub Hospital in Houston. He later was charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter of a Peace Officer.

The administrative portion of the investigation continues by the Constable’s Office. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crime Division will continue investigating the fatal crash.

The funeral for Chavis will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Fountain of Praise Church, 13950 Hillcroft Ave., Houston. Service times are 11 a.m. for public visitation and 12:30 p.m. for the funeral service.

Interment will follow in Liberty, Texas.

