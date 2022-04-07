Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 5, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 5, 2022:

  • Birdwell, Tyler Ray – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Rucker, Decoris Lamont Jr. – Assault
  • Nobles, Darrell Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Scott, James F. – Criminal Trespass and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Figueroa, Luis – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Robbery
  • Trujillo, Alma Cruz – Hold for the State of Oklahoma-Probation Violation
  • Sheats, Summer Michelle – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Watson, Jonathan Elton – Public Intoxication
  • Berry, James Wayne Jr. – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver’s License
  • Teekamp, Nicole Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Deblanc, Donielle Yvette – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Goesslin, Daniel Robert – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under 14
  • Terry, Brenda Lee – Driving While Intoxicated
