Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 5, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 5, 2022:

Birdwell, Tyler Ray – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Rucker, Decoris Lamont Jr. – Assault

Nobles, Darrell Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Scott, James F. – Criminal Trespass and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Figueroa, Luis – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Robbery

Trujillo, Alma Cruz – Hold for the State of Oklahoma-Probation Violation

Sheats, Summer Michelle – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Watson, Jonathan Elton – Public Intoxication

Berry, James Wayne Jr. – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver’s License

Teekamp, Nicole Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Deblanc, Donielle Yvette – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Goesslin, Daniel Robert – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under 14

Terry, Brenda Lee – Driving While Intoxicated

