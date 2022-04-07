Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 5, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 5, 2022:
- Birdwell, Tyler Ray – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Rucker, Decoris Lamont Jr. – Assault
- Nobles, Darrell Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Scott, James F. – Criminal Trespass and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Figueroa, Luis – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Robbery
- Trujillo, Alma Cruz – Hold for the State of Oklahoma-Probation Violation
- Sheats, Summer Michelle – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Watson, Jonathan Elton – Public Intoxication
- Berry, James Wayne Jr. – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver’s License
- Teekamp, Nicole Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Deblanc, Donielle Yvette – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Goesslin, Daniel Robert – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under 14
- Terry, Brenda Lee – Driving While Intoxicated