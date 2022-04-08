Frank Alton Davis was born November 29, 1943, to Reuben and Edith Davis in Liberty, Texas, and passed away April 5, 2022, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 78.

Frank graduated from Liberty High School in 1962 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree from Lamar University and later a Master’s degree in Education from Stephen F. Austin University. He met and married his wife of 56 years, Patricia Ann Thomas in 1965 and they went on to have two children, Nathan and Michelle.

Frank served as principal of both Liberty Elementary School and Liberty Middle School and retired from Liberty ISD. He was a beloved member of the community always participating in student and community events. Frank was most passionate about his ministerial work, from a young age the Lord called Frank into ministry and he spent over 50 years pastoring to others.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Edith Davis; brothers, George “Sonny” Davis and R.E. “Bubba” Davis and his sisters, Mary Evelyn McMullen and Brenda Brown. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Davis; son, Nathan and wife Mendy Davis; daughter, Michelle and husband Jim Bingaman; mother-in-law, Helen Ownbey; granddaughter, Brooklyn Bingaman; grandsons, Brendan Bingaman, Christopher Davis, Caleb Parker and Easton and wife Angel Parker; great-grandson, Wesley Parker as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation with the family will be held Friday, April 8, 2022 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis St., Liberty, TX 77575. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service. Interment will immediately follow at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty, TX. For more information and to sign the online guest book please visit AllisonFuneralService.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank A Davis, please visit our floral store.

