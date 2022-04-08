Joel “Cowboy” Jason Welch, 43, of Spring, Texas, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was born on Monday, July 10, 1978, in Goldthwaite, Texas to Joe Bill Welch and Jeanette (Featherston) Welch, both of whom have preceded him in death. Joel was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kaylee Brynn Welch.

Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life, Brandy Brandt; children, Lexy and Beaux Brandt; grandmother, Loreen Huggins; brother, Rocky Welch and wife, Sheila; sister, Lexie Feist and husband, Dendy; nephews, Schazden, Chayden, Shelden, Cody, and Shawn; uncles, Daylon Featherston and wife Cinda, Gary Featherston; aunt, Rhonda Featherston; a host of friends who he considered brothers; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Joel will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm. Funeral Services for Joel being promptly at 2:30 pm following the visitation. Interment for Joel will immediately follow at Magnolia Cemetery.

Pallbearers for the service will be Josh Ward, Andy Strickland, Jayce Ward, Michael Mathis, Dustin Harrison, Layne Harrison, Chuck McCurdy, Chris Fort, Charles Bullock, and Kaden Mathis, Frank Prosise, Beaux Brandt, Cody Laird, Zach Graves, Ashley Featherston, Schazden Feist, Chayden Feist, and Shelden Feist.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

