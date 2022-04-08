Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 6, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 6, 2022:
- Crawford, Rhonda Jean – Displaying Expired License Plate, Driving While License Invalid, Expired License
- Miller, Michael Lewis – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Winzenried, Zachary Daniel – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Barnes, Joe Glenn – Burglary of a Building
- Weatherford, Levi Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Hall, Emmy Jo – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Brooks, Keneisha Nicole – Revocation of Community Supervision – Theft of Property (two counts)
- Deacon, Travis S. – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, No Driver’s License, Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Controlled Substance/Prescription
- Jeffries, Christina Ann – Hold for Wichita County-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Hold for Wichita County-Possession of a Dangerous Drug (10 counts)
- Wheeler, Stefny Gritta – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While Intoxicated
