Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 6, 2022

Bluebonnet News
The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 6, 2022:

  • Crawford, Rhonda Jean – Displaying Expired License Plate, Driving While License Invalid, Expired License
  • Miller, Michael Lewis – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Winzenried, Zachary Daniel – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Barnes, Joe Glenn – Burglary of a Building
  • Weatherford, Levi Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Hall, Emmy Jo – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Brooks, Keneisha Nicole – Revocation of Community Supervision – Theft of Property (two counts)
  • Deacon, Travis S. – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, No Driver’s License, Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Controlled Substance/Prescription
  • Jeffries, Christina Ann – Hold for Wichita County-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Hold for Wichita County-Possession of a Dangerous Drug (10 counts)
  • Wheeler, Stefny Gritta – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While Intoxicated
