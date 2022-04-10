Goulder-Frick running for Dayton City Council

On the ballot for the upcoming May 7 election are Dayton City Council positions 1 and 2. Janette Goulder-Frick is seeking election to Position #1 occupied by incumbent Sherial Lawson.

A top-10 honor graduate of Dayton High School, Goulder-Frick furthered her education with a bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Houston, a master degree in Project Management from Georgetown University, and project management professional (PMP) certification.

Earning a PMP certification requires a minimum of a 4-year degree, 36 months of leading projects and 35 hours of project specific training, which she attained.

Her business degree included a minor in computer business systems which she also leveraged throughout her career in information technology projects as a software programmer, systems analyst, database architect and data center manager while working for Northrop Electronics in Los Angeles for five years, Boeing Information Systems in Seattle for 15 years and Boeing Space Exploration in Clearlake for 10 years.

According to her announcement, as a voting board member of the Dayton Community Development Corporation (DCDC), she is familiar with its interactions with the Dayton City Council. DCDC meeting attendees include the mayor and city manager with follow-up actions being presented to and approved by the city council. In addition, Goulder-Frick has participated on the DCDC Budget/Audit Committee and DCDC Grant Committee with a focus of assuring cost management.

The growth coming to Dayton over the next few years will place incredible demands on the resources of the City of Dayton. The City Council must assure implementation of a conservative strategy for management of the budget and minimization of citizen taxation.

“Goulder-Frick’s practical knowledge and experience in managing cost, schedule and resources makes her an ideal candidate for Dayton’s City Council. A vote for Janette is a vote for a voice that will emphasize effective management of cost, schedule and resources,” the announcement states.

