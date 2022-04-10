Deborah Lynn Mounts was born March 11, 1956 in Huntington, West Virginia to parents, Roy Robert Cooper and Martha Katheryn Linville Cooper. She passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 in Porter, Texas surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Mounts has been a resident of Porter for over 20 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In her younger years she was a nurse in the medical field and loved taking good care of all her patients.

Mrs. Mounts is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years, Robert Alton Mounts; son, John Adam Scarberry and wife Amanda; daughter, Catherine Ann Cleveland and husband Evan; brothers, Denver Cooper and wife Arbutus, Buddy Cooper and wife Jamie; sisters, Betty Poston and husband David, Agnes Cheuvront and husband Joseph, Eloise Parsley and husband James, and Margretta Harbour; grandchildren, Cody, Michael, Steven, Kaitlen, Robert, Kaelin, and Joshua; special niece, Zabryna Cline; numerous other nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 10am to 12 in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with the Funeral Service beginning at noon. Burial will follow in the Cleveland City Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be: John Scarberry, Michael Cleveland, Steven Scarberry, Cody Jensen, Gabriel Salazar, and Dustin Bone. Honorary pallbearer will be Robert Cleveland.

