Eva Mae Thornton Psencik, 72, of Dayton passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, after a tragic accident. Eva was born July 17, 1949, in Dayton to parents Douglas Eugene Thornton and Maxine Roundtree Thornton.

Eva was a lifetime resident of Dayton and had attended Dayton schools. She was a member of the DHS Class of 68. Eva worked at Wal-Mart for over 25 years before retiring in 2020. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and enjoyed quilting and sewing. Eva loved Christmas time and collecting Santa Clauses but she most of all loved her family. Her life revolved around her grandchildren, and she will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Henry Tillman Thornton and Douglas Ray Thornton. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 52 years, Edwin Psencik; her sons, James Psencik and wife Dinah and Glenn Psencik; her grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle, Kory and Kolton Psencik; her great-grandchildren, Wyatt Odell, Kinslea Psencik, and Parker Psencik; her sister, Jackie Allen and sister-in-law, Kathy Thornton; numerous other relatives and friends.

Service for Eva will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Dayton with Rev. Ken Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

