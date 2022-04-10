Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 7, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 7, 2022:

Pigott, Justin Paul – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Patton, John Edward III – Driving While Intoxicated

Kent, Joe Lynn – Parole Hold

Duncantel, Christon K. Dewayne – Possession of Marijuana

Davis, Fredrick Earl – Parole Violation

Vickery, Kevin Ray – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention With a previous conviction

Birdsong, Kenneth Wayne – Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Lewis, Shane Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Birdsong, Kenneth Wayne Davis, Fredrick Earl Duncantel, Christon K. Dewayne Kent, Joe Lynn Lewis, Shane Michael Patton, John Edward III Pigott, Justin Paul Vickery, Kevin Ray

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

