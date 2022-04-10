Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 7, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 7, 2022:
- Pigott, Justin Paul – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Patton, John Edward III – Driving While Intoxicated
- Kent, Joe Lynn – Parole Hold
- Duncantel, Christon K. Dewayne – Possession of Marijuana
- Davis, Fredrick Earl – Parole Violation
- Vickery, Kevin Ray – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention With a previous conviction
- Birdsong, Kenneth Wayne – Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- Lewis, Shane Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana