Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 7, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 7, 2022:

  • Pigott, Justin Paul – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Patton, John Edward III – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Kent, Joe Lynn – Parole Hold
  • Duncantel, Christon K. Dewayne – Possession of Marijuana
  • Davis, Fredrick Earl – Parole Violation
  • Vickery, Kevin Ray – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention With a previous conviction
  • Birdsong, Kenneth Wayne – Possession of a Dangerous Drug
  • Lewis, Shane Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
