Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 8, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 8, 2022:

  • Manning, Jeffrey Alan – No Driver’s License and Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Metz, William – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Chambers, Sonya Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Trespassing
  • Fregia, Gigit Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • Blake, Alondra Gail – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana
  • Andrews, James Donald – Parole Violation
  • Francis, James Edward III – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Magana, Johnathan Maurilio – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
