Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 8, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 8, 2022:

Manning, Jeffrey Alan – No Driver’s License and Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Metz, William – Driving While Intoxicated

Chambers, Sonya Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Trespassing

Fregia, Gigit Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Blake, Alondra Gail – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana

Andrews, James Donald – Parole Violation

Francis, James Edward III – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Magana, Johnathan Maurilio – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Andrews, James Donald Blake, Alondra Gail Chambers, Sonya Lynn Francis, James Edward III Fregia, Gigit Nicole Magana, Johnathan Maurilio Manning, Jeffrey Alan Metz, William

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

