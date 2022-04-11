Law enforcement averts alleged threat between students at Hardin schools

Law enforcement officers were called to Hardin Junior High School Monday morning after a situation erupted involving two students and an alleged plan to confront a third student as he exited the school bus, according to Pct. 2 Deputy Constable Hugh Bishop, who also is the school resource officer for Hardin ISD.

“One of the students was in the breezeway at the junior high awaiting a bus carrying the third student. He was told to come inside the school but told the assistant principal he didn’t have to listen to her,” Bishop said. “The student was taken into the junior high when another situation erupted involving a freshman student at the high school.”

Bishop was walking into the junior high with the first student when he looked back and saw another situation erupting at the high school.

“Students had surrounded the high school assistant principal. One of the students started getting aggressive with school officials and me,” Bishop said.

The high school student reportedly ran the short distance between the high school and the junior high, and continued mouthing off to school officials and Bishop.

“He was threatened with arrest and took off running back toward the crowd of kids that had gathered near the high school. As I was escorting the first student into the junior high, I turned back and saw he was still creating a ruckus,” said Bishop, adding that he called for backup and Liberty County sheriff’s deputies and other deputy constables responded.

The two students are both suspended from school for three days pending the outcome of an investigation, said Hardin ISD Superintendent Scott Mackey.

As to what led to the incident, it appears to have been a situation that began on Friday and carried over on Monday.

The crowd of students that assembled outside the high school dispersed when the morning bell rang, and students went on to class without further incident.

“We take any kind of threat toward another student very seriously. Our law enforcement does, too. That’s why they do so much for our schools. In situations that could potentially turn ugly, they show up in force,” Mackey said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

