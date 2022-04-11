Jerrold Tunnell, 71, of Highland Park, New Jersey passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born on Saturday, September 16, 1950, in Dallas, Texas to Homer E. Tunnell and Vestal (Bates) Tunnell, both of whom have preceded him in death. Jerrold was also preceded in death by his sister, Joanne Tunnell. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Marlene Fahey; son, Matthew T. Tunnell; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

