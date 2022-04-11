Kids scramble for Easter eggs at Bunny Blast

The 11th Annual Bunny Blast Easter Egg Hunt was held Saturday in Cleveland with a large crowd of children attending the event with their parents and grandparents.

Hosted by the City of Cleveland and the Unity Committee of Cleveland, Bunny Blast is a free Easter egg hunt for children in the Cleveland area. Hundreds attend the annual event that is held at Old City Park.

This year’s event also featured face painting and games hosted by Cleveland High School Honor Society students and a petting zoo sponsored by Tarkington 4-H Club members and Bigger’s Farm of Tarkington. The petting zoo game kids a hands-on opportunity to interact with goats, tortoises, guinea pigs, rabbits and a parrot, among other animals.

The Easter Bunny was greeted with hugs from children after arriving at Old City Park in Cleveland on Saturday. He was escorted to the park by Cleveland firefighters.

Local businesses and individuals contributing to this year’s event were McWilliams and Son Heating, AC and Plumbing, Bluebonnet News, City of Cleveland, EDC Director Robert Reynolds, City Councilwoman Carolyn McWaters and Walmart.

Cleveland’s city and school leaders took part in Bunny Blast on Saturday. Left to right are Earnest Carrington Jr., Cleveland EDC Director Robert Reynolds, Cleveland ISD Superintendent Stephen McCanless, the Easter Bunny and Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett.

Joyce Knierim with McWilliams and Son Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing hands out Easter baskets that the company donated to this year’s Bunny Blast. Children who found golden eggs received a special Easter basket filled with surprises. One of the lucky children was Kaitlyn Wise (pictured with Knierim and Wise’s brother). Joyce Knierim with McWilliams and Son Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing hands out Easter baskets that the company donated to this year’s Bunny Blast. Children who found golden eggs received a special Easter basket filled with surprises. One of the lucky children was Blair Richard, pictured receiving a basket from Knierim. The Easter Bunny wasn’t the only star of the show at this year’s Bunny Blast. A friend T-Rex dinosaur made a return appearance after showing up at last year’s event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

