Kids scramble for Easter eggs at Bunny Blast

The 11th Annual Bunny Blast Easter Egg Hunt was held Saturday in Cleveland with a large crowd of children attending the event with their parents and grandparents.
Hosted by the City of Cleveland and the Unity Committee of Cleveland, Bunny Blast is a free Easter egg hunt for children in the Cleveland area. Hundreds attend the annual event that is held at Old City Park.
This year’s event also featured face painting and games hosted by Cleveland High School Honor Society students and a petting zoo sponsored by Tarkington 4-H Club members and Bigger’s Farm of Tarkington. The petting zoo game kids a hands-on opportunity to interact with goats, tortoises, guinea pigs, rabbits and a parrot, among other animals.
Local businesses and individuals contributing to this year’s event were McWilliams and Son Heating, AC and Plumbing, Bluebonnet News, City of Cleveland, EDC Director Robert Reynolds, City Councilwoman Carolyn McWaters and Walmart.