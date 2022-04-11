Dozens of dogs in Cleveland pound need homes

Bluebonnet News and the Friends of the Cleveland Pound are partnering to feature some of the dogs that are currently up for adoption at the City of Cleveland animal shelter.

According to Police Chief Darrel Broussard, there are an estimated 32 dogs that are in need of homes at this time. While the City of Cleveland does not charge adoption fees, there is a process for vetting those interested in adoption to prevent the animals from ending up in animal cruelty situations.

“We get the adopting families’ information and follow up with them. We identify where the dogs are going and follow up to make sure they are being cared for properly,” Broussard said.

While the state requires that the City wait three days before putting up the animals for adoption, Broussard said the City tends to keep them longer.

“After three days, they are considered to be owned by the city. At that point, we can euthanize them or find another home for them. We try to be a no-kill shelter. We have kept some dogs for longer with some being rescued out of state,” Broussard said. “We have been able to avoid putting down any dogs for the last two years by finding homes for them.”

All dogs that are picked up by animal control are first checked to see if they are microchipped. If the original owner can be found, the dogs are returned.

If you are interested in adopting any of the dogs pictured below, please call Cleveland Police Department at 281-592-2622.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

