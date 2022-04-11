Grand Prairie man named Texas’ Featured Fugitive for April

The reward for Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Gregory Jon Pecina Jr., who is this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $4,000 for information leading to his arrest if tips are received during the month of April.

Gregory Jon Pecina Jr., 37, of Grand Prairie, has been wanted since November 2020, when the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, aggravated robbery and kidnapping. In December 2020, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. In April 2021, the Grand Prairie Police Department also issued a warrant for Pecina’s arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 2014, Pecina was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 13-year-old girl. He was sentenced to eight years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison and paroled in September 2019.

Pecina is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has a scar on his back. In addition to Grand Prairie, he has ties to Granbury in Texas, as well as California. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on Nov. 30, 2021. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Pecina’s wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Commission, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 19 people off the lists, including six gang members and 12 sex offenders. In addition, $35,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

