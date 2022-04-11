Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 9, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 9, 2022:

Leek, Angelia Denice – Money Laundering

Villanueva-Vallejo, Alex – Public Intoxication

McDaniel, Kristopher Lynn – Violation of Protective Order

Sandoval Landaverde, Edil William – Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Flores Ordonez, Nahum – Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Hernandez-Fajardo, Dinia Zarahi – Disorderly Conduct

Santibanez-Garduno, Rene Junior – Assault/Family Violence

