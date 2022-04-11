Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 9, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 9, 2022:

  • Leek, Angelia Denice – Money Laundering
  • Villanueva-Vallejo, Alex – Public Intoxication
  • McDaniel, Kristopher Lynn – Violation of Protective Order
  • Sandoval Landaverde, Edil William – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
  • Flores Ordonez, Nahum – Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Hernandez-Fajardo, Dinia Zarahi – Disorderly Conduct
  • Santibanez-Garduno, Rene Junior – Assault/Family Violence
