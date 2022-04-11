Reynolds honored by Oliver J. Bell Unit in Cleveland

Cleveland EDC Director Robert Reynolds recently was named the Community Supporter of the Year by the Oliver J. Bell Unit in Cleveland. The Oliver J. Bell Unit is the MTC-owned prison in Cleveland that houses inmates for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

“Mr. Reynolds has been instrumental in the success of the Oliver J Bell Unit’s Community Relations. His ability to motivate and organize others has had a lasting effect on the community and the surrounding region,” according to a statement from Warden Pete Coffin.

“Mr. Reynolds brings a considered and thoughtful approach to the community. His dedication to the community has been unwavering for over 20 years. It has been a pleasure to work and be a part of Mr. Reynolds development in the community,” the statement continues.

About the Oliver J. Bell Unit

The minimum-security prison houses up to 520 inmates. The pre-release prison focuses on reducing the recidivism rate through entrepreneurial programs that help inmates get a successful start after finishing their sentences.

The Oliver J. Bell Unit is accredited by the American Correctional Association and was found to be 100 percent compliant in both mandatory and non-mandatory standards in the most recent audit.

The Bell Unit employs 121 people and adds $320,000-plus to the county’s revenue through taxes. It also spends more than $450,000 per year locally.

