Lone Star College opens eighth college

Lone Star College has added LSC-Online as its eighth official college to help address the growing demand for virtual learning. LSC-Online is an independent campus overseen by Seelpa Keshvala, Ph.D., Executive Vice Chancellor/LSC-Online CEO. Keshvala who has campus president standing will be responsible for the entire operation.

“The focus will be offering classes for students who want to complete a program fully online,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor. “Currently, few students complete their degrees fully online. We plan to provide a guaranteed schedule through this new college that will allow them to earn their degree in two years.”

“We are excited to launch LSC-Online,” said Keshvala. “In addition to offering more than 30 online programs, this 8th college will feature comprehensive, 100 percent online student support services such as advising, tutoring, library services, and 24/7 technical support as well as distinguished faculty who specialize in online teaching and learning.”

In fall 2021, 56 percent of LSC students were enrolled in online courses with another 10% taking hybrid classes, which is a combination of face-to-face and online classes. Thirty percent of LSC students were enrolled in face-to-face classes. LSC-Online plans to expand program offerings as it grows as well as recruit out-of-district, out-of-state, military, and international populations.

“Discussions about an online campus have been occurring over the last decade,” said Head. “Prior to COVID-19, Lone Star College was recognized for having the largest online student enrollment among community colleges in the entire country.”

Visit LoneStar.edu/LSC-Online to learn more about how LSC is looking toward the future of higher education.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2021 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

