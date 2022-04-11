Cleveland HS ROTC cadets assist Special Olympians meet

Thirty Cleveland High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets spend a long but fun day support the Greater Houston Special Olympics Spring Meet on Saturday, April 9.

The Color Guard started things off by leading the Parade of Athletes and then presenting the Colors for our National Anthem.

Throughout the rest of the day cadets helped out wherever needed to include setting up and tearing down venues, cleanup, running scores from the events to the scoring table, assisting with the soccer tournament, escorting racing athletes as “shadow runners” to help encourage and motivate them, or simply cheering on the athletes and supplying hugs and support.

The Color Guard prepares to lead the Opening Parade of Athletes.

According to Lt. Col. Robert J. Hunt Jr., the ROTC instructor, a lot of friendships were made and cadets received tons of praise from Special Olympics staff, parents and athletes for their support and attitude.

The Color Guard presents the Colors at the Greater Houston Special Olympics Spring Meet on Saturday, April 9. In an unexpected surprise, one of the cadets’ cousins was a Special Olympian soccer player. Here is Eli Perez (cadet) and his cousin Anastasia.

