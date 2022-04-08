Lady Broncos soccer players selected for honors

Fifteen members of the Dayton High School Lady Broncos soccer teams have earned All-District, All-State and All-Academic honors for District 20-5A. These student-athletes were chosen by coaches in District 20-5A and competed against some of the strongest teams in the area.

“We are beyond proud of your commitment, passion and love for your teammates,” said DHS Head Girls Soccer Coach Erin Janik.

Co-MVP Goalkeeper and 1st Team All-District: Alexis Fletcher, junior

1st Team All-District: Alondra Sanchez, junior, and Maricruz Orozco, junior

2nd Team All-District: Maiyah Phoummarath, junior, and Jasmine Santillian, sophomore

Honorable Mention: Emily Mika, junior, Karla Cardenas, sophomore and Yoselyn Mata, freshman

Twelve Lady Broncos were named to the District All-Academic Team. To earn a spot on this team, student-athletes much have an overall average of 90 or above for the fourth six weeks during the season.

The All-Academic Team includes seniors Neida Tovar, Samantha Sanchez, Kimberly Esquivel-Martinez and Jacqueline Del Angel, juniors Emily Mika, Layla Arce, Yvonne Maldonado, Maricruz Orozco and Maiyah Phoummarath, sophomores Karla Cardenas and Mia Fuentes, and freshman Yoselyn Mata.

The All-State Academic Team includes four Lady Broncos. To be named to this team, a player must be a senior and have an overall grade point average of 90 or above for grades 9-11. The four Lady Broncos named to the All-State Academic Team are Neida Tovar – 95, Samantha Sanchez – 98, Kimberly Esquivel-Martinez – 92 and Jaqueline Del Angel – 96.

Note: A photo of Samantha Sanchez was not provided.

