Burn ban in effect for Liberty County

Current drought conditions have prompted Liberty County Judge Jay Knight to call for a burn ban, effective April 7. The burn ban will be in effect until a determination is made by the Texas Forest Service or the Liberty County Fire Marshal that drought conditions no longer exist.

During a burn ban, a person commits an offense if they engage in burning any combustible material outside of an enclosure that serves to contain all flames and/or sparks, or orders burning to be performed by others. A violation of the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.

This order may be enforced by any duly commissioned peace officer.

The order precludes outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized and permitted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Authorized burning may be used for firefighter training; public utility, natural gas pipelines or mining operations; or planting and harvesting of agriculture crops.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) is used to determine the potential for forest fires in Texas. The index ranges from 0-800, with the higher number signifying a higher risk for forest fires. Currently southern portions of Liberty County have a KBDI ranging from 300-500.

