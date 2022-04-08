Scott named LCSO Employee of the Month for April 2022

At the April monthly meeting of the Sheriff’s Office personnel, Liberty County Jail Administrator Ann Marie Mitchell announced that Correctional Officer Takieshya Scott had been selected as the Employee of the Month.

Scott has only been with the Jail Division for five months but she is assigned to one of the most critical positions in the jail and that is the booking officer for her shift.

Scott is by no means a stranger to the environment of a jail facility as she spent nine years working with the Mark Stiles Facility in Beaumont before coming to the Liberty County Jail as a correctional officer.

In the position as a booking officer, Scott has the very important responsibility of fingerprinting incoming inmates, seeing that mug shots are taken in a timely manner, and assuring that all arrest records are completed correctly and that all incoming data is completed and meets the requirements of State and County Jail Standards.

According to Jail Administrator Mitchell, Scott’s level of professionalism far exceeds her level of experience as she often goes above and beyond to ensure that inmates are properly processed and new correctional officers are trained in their duties. Mitchell goes on to say that Scott is a vital part of our law enforcement family at the Sheriff’s Office.

Scott is attending Grantham College and working toward a criminal justice degree. She hopes to one day attend a police academy and become a certified law enforcement officer. However, as Scott says, for now corrections is her passion and her complete attention is directed toward that career field.

She is looking forward to the county one day building a new and more modern jail facility and being able to hire more correctional officers to help ease the excessive work load now carried by all her coworkers.

With an eye toward the future of the county jail facility and the high goals she has set for herself, Jail Administrator Mitchell asks that all give a tip of the hat to Takieshya Scott for being the Employee of the Month for April 2022.

