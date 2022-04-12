Kirven Eugene Garrett, age 88, of Onalaska, Texas, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Houston, Texas. He was born March 2, 1934, in Manchester, Georgia to parents Luther Freeman Garrett and Flora Woods Garrett who preceded him in death along with his wife, Brenda Garrett; daughter, Barbara Ann Garrett; brother, Winston Garrett; sisters, Ventrine McCoy, Christine Foster and Helen Hammock.

Survivors include his daughters, Melissa Garrett Pratt of Cypress, TX, Kirvette Miller of Lake Charles, LA, and Theresa Pittman of Milton, FL; grandchildren, Shaun Pratt, Aaron Pratt, Keenan Pratt, Jody Clemons, Nicole Collins, Victoria Price, Jason Floyd, Vanessa Elliot; great-grandchildren over 22 total, Preston Pratt, Greyson Pratt, Ryan Meaux, Taylor Weaver, Zachary, Isaiah, Jayden and Emma to name a few also survived by half sister, Francis McKinney of Starke, FL; and half brothers, Earl Garrett of GA, and Tommy Garrett of Starke, FL.

He was a carpenter and served in the Marines in his early life. He traveled away from his home state Georgia and settle in Texas in the early 60s. He settled in Dallas, became a family man with a Sign business. In the early 80s he moved to Houston and continue his journey in the sign business. He enjoyed watching his ball games and you couldn’t pull him away from the tv on the weekends. However, in his last few years he did not even want the tv on unless he was watching pastor Joel Osteen or Jimmy Swaggert. He had a big heart and cared about his family. He was very loved and will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

