Doris Allene Wolf, age 91 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022. She was born February 23, 1931, in Cleveland, Texas to parents B.A. and Elsie Godejohn who preceded her in death along with her husband, Rufus Wolf; daughter, Janice Smith; great-granddaughter, Cheyanne A. Smith; great-great-granddaughter, Lillian Everleigh Michelle Lester; sisters, Juanita Boles and husband Emmitt, Vera Stripling and husband Bryant, Elaine Smith and husband Travis; brothers, H.A. Godejohn, Charles Godejohn and wife Lillie, and Maurice Godejohn.

Doris was the secretary and bookkeeper for Probst Funeral Home in Cleveland for 20+ years. She was a member of Peace Tabernacle Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Jamie Wolf, Elizabeth Hooper and husband Billy; sister, Josephine Hedgecock; sister-in-law, Glenda Godejohn; grandchildren, Marlin Smith, Jr. and wife Shawna, James Rhea Smith, Christopher Lynn Smith, Brandon Sullivan, and Bradley Polind; great-grandchildren, Marlin B. Smith, Justin D. Smith, Kingston B. Smith, Caleb A. Smith, Amber M. Smith, Peyton Smith, and Braden J. Smith; great-great-grandchildren, Julie A. Smith, Adalynn G. Smith, and Nicolas Evan Wade Lester; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

