Gregg Merle Moser “Bandido Hose”, 64, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022. He was born on March 31, 1958, in Ortonville, Minnesota to Virgil Moser and Norma (Jensen) Moser, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 34 years, Wendy Pleau; daughters, Amy Peterson Myres and husband Chris, Krystal Byerly and husband Brian Frank; brother, Calvin Moser and wife Linda; sisters, Marsha Kienholz and husband Gary, Cindy Loeschke and husband Donavan; grandchildren, Ava, Sage, Zion, Dmitri, Hadle, Finn, and Collin; nieces and nephews, Amy Sagness, Steve Kienholz, Derrick Loeschke, Kendra Rademacher, Caleb Moser, Lindzee Schell; and his many Bandido Brothers; along with his uncles, aunts, cousins and treasured friends.

Visitation for Gregg will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Gregg will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11:00 am. Interment for Gregg will immediately follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

