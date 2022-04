The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 10, 2022:

Gonzalez, Perla Edith – Speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed and Public Intoxication

Jackson, Charles Henry – Displaying Expired License Plates, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Speeding

Vickery, Jeryl Wayne – Displaying Fictitious License Plate

