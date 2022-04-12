Funeral procession for fallen deputy constable to pass through Dayton and Liberty Wednesday

The funeral for Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Lauren Chavis is expected to arrive in Liberty County between 3 and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The procession will travel from Houston along US 90. As it travels through Dayton, the intersections of SH 321, SH 146 and FM 1409 along US 90 will be closed temporarily.

Dayton Police Chief Derek Woods said the procession will cause some minor traffic delays, so motorists should plan ahead and seek alternate routes if possible.

“We ask that people be patient. We will try to move the procession through the city as quickly as we can,” Woods said. “There will be no stopping of the procession as it comes through.”

In Liberty, the procession will turn on Main Street and travel north until Mizell Road, just north of Walmart. The procession will then turn right onto Mizell Road to make its way to Johnson Cemetery. Mizell Street will be shut down on both ends once the procession enters Liberty, according to Lt. Chip Fairchild, a spokesperson for Liberty Police Department.

People wanting to pay their respects to Chavis and her family as the funeral procession travels through the area are encouraged to position themselves along the route. As pink was Chavis’s favorite color, it is encouraged that everyone wear pink or hold up pink balloons or banners. The Vindicator will be handing out 500 pink balloons to be released as the procession comes by.

Chavis, 33, an Army veteran, was killed on April 2 by a suspected drunk driver as she was working along the 7200 block of South Sam Houston Tollway West.

A native of Liberty County, Chavis was born to Tanya Childress and Johnnie Fowler III on May 4, 1989, in Baytown, Texas. She grew up in Ames, Texas, where she was surrounded by the love and support of her extended family. She was often found at her grandparents’ home playing in ditches with her cousins and chasing her grandfather’s chickens around the property. On the weekends she spent her time with her great-grandmother volunteering as the official taste-tester for her Granny’s culinary endeavors.

One of Chavis’s true passions in life was being a big sister to her younger sister and brother. As their self-appointed second mom, Chavis protected, scolded and loved her siblings with all her might. She was their chauffer, chef, tutor, bodyguard, shoulder to cry on, cheerleader, and best friend.

While attending school, Chavis was a member of her school’s volleyball, track and drill teams. She graduated from Liberty High in May of 2007 and left for basic training for the United States Army after graduation.

Chavis served in the military for six years as a 42-Alpha. She represented the United States military in Germany, several African nations and completed a tour in the Middle East. While in Germany, Chavis met the love of her life, Quincey Chavis. She completed her military service in 2013 under honorable conditions and returned to her family in Texas.

Although Chavis had left the military, she continued to serve her country and community. She enrolled in college to pursue her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice while working full-time with the Texas Veterans Commission. Jennifer was a strong advocate for disabled veterans in her professional and personal life.

In 2014 she established a non-profit to help veterans defray costs associated with adopting and training service animals.

She married Quincey Chavis on July 11, 2015, and the couple made their home in Pearland, Texas. She gave birth to their son, Billion Andrew Chavis, on May 1, 2017.

Chavis graduated from the University of Houston Downtown on December 19, 2015, with her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and immediately joined their police academy program. On May 18, 2019, she received her Executive Master of Administration of Justice from Texas Southern University. She was currently pursuing her Ph.D.

Chavis joined the Kappa Epsilon Psi Military Sorority in November 2020. She became a NRA Instructor and LTC Instructor in 2021 and was currently working to open Billion’s Gun Range.

Chavis lived for “her boys.” Every spare moment of her life was dedicated to finding new adventures with her son and nephew, Kadence. They explored many corners of the world and created fun-filled memories together.

She lived an exemplary life devoted to service of others and loving her family.

Chavis is preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Melvola Fowler and grandparents, George and Lena Mae Childress.

She is survived by her parents, Tanya Childress and Johnnie Fowler III; her grandfather, Johnnie Fowler II; love of her life, Quincey Chavis; son, Billion Chavis; nephew, Kadence Humphrey and siblings, Jocelyn Fowler and Darius Daniels. She leaves a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends to cherish her memory and preserve her legacy.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with a service to begin at 12:30 p.m. at The Fountain of Praise Church at 13950 Hillcroft Ave, Houston, Texas 77085. Internment will be at Johnson Cemetery, Liberty, Texas.

Note: Details about Chavis’s life came from her obituary posted on the Claire Brothers Funeral Home website.

