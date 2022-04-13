Linda Sue Mixon, 76, of Daisetta, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Winnie, Texas. She was born on October 2, 1945, in Orange, Texas, to Bernice Opal Hester Bryan and the late Edward Whitworth, Sr.

Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her canine companion. Linda was a super fan of all soap operas and has been a dedicated watcher for many years. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Linda was preceded in death by her father Edward Whitworth, Sr.; her husband Millard Mixon; her siblings Edward Whitworth, Jr. and Rose Harkins; and her grandchildren Joseph Riley and Hayden Myers. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her mother Bernice Bryan; her children Bobby Rooney, Cynthia Riley, and Elizabeth Gagne; her grandchildren Leslie Myers, Robin Ivey, Cecilia Rooney, Shaun Rooney, and Gaston “Sonny” Gagne, IV; her great-grandchildren Hunter, Holly, Harley, Hannah, and Hadley Myers, William Jones, and Madilyn Greenert; her brother Michael Whitworth; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A graveside service and committal will be held at 1pm, on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Palms Memorial Park, 2421 TX-146, Dayton, Texas, 77535, with Bro. Jeff Day officiating.

