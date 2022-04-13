Eddie Dean Armstead (Chambers) was born on March 1, 1963, in Parish, Louisiana, to Mae Dell Humphrey. Eddie became the stepson to Robert Chambers Sr. Eddie grew up in south Liberty oil field and graduated from Liberty High School in 1981, he was employed by Cookies Kitchen for many years and was a member of Lily of the Valley Baptist church. In 2014, Eddie moved to Rayburn, Texas and became a laborer for the Bakers where he worked until his health failed him. Eddie was a member of Green Chapel Baptist Church in Romayor, Texas. Eddie was a loving son, brother and friend making himself available to all he came in contact with. He will be greatly missed by all

Eddie was preceded in death by his stepfather, Robert Chambers, Sr.; brother, Marvin J Chambers, Sr.; grandmothers, Elizabeth Humphrey Armstead and Lugenia Chambers; grandfathers, James Chambers and Elijah Armstead; and aunt, Lucinda Chambers

He leaves to cherish his memories his mom, Mae Dell Chambers; brother, Robert Chambers Jr. (Roshunda), Nathan Chambers (Tiffany) sister, Bridget Hopkins (Cody); adopted family, Anthony Sr., Tammy, Kamry, and AJ Scott, and a host of other family and friends

Visitation for Eddie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. A funeral ceremony for Eddie will begin promptly at 11:00 am following the visitation. Interment will take place at Wells Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eddie, please visit our floral store.

Services

Visitation Saturday

April 16, 2022

9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Neal Funeral Home

200 South Washington Ave

200 South Washington Ave

Cleveland, TX 77327

Funeral Service Saturday

April 16, 2022

11:00 AM

Neal Funeral Home

200 South Washington Ave

200 South Washington Ave

Cleveland, TX 77327

