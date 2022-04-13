Volunteers spruce up along city streets in Dayton

Volunteers hit the streets of Dayton Saturday morning for the Dayton Enhancement Committee’s Fourth Annual Spring Cleanup.

After meeting at The Crossroads in downtown Dayton, the 80 or so volunteers split up to pick up trash throughout the city. By noon, they filled 70 trash bags with garbage, enough to more than fill two truck beds, according to Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck.

“This was the largest group of volunteers at this event so far,” Wadzeck said. “We picked up a lot of empty drink bottles and cans, lots of COVID-19 masks, underwear, shoes, a million napkins and fast food bags.”

Assisting the Dayton Enhancement this year were a group of 40 Dayton High School students, who started their trash pickup around the high school. Other volunteers included the Dayton Noon Lions Club, Dayton Rotary Club and Journey Fellowship Church. The Dayton High School groups pitching in to help were from the Dayton High School National Honor Society, English National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and players and coaches for the Dayton High School football team.

Trash bags and gloves for the event were furnished by Pace-Stancil Funeral Home of Dayton. Dayton police officers ensured everyone’s safety throughout the event.

Wadzeck said the city-wide cleanups were once an annual event but the Dayton Enhancement Committee saw the need for holding it twice a year, so cleanup events are now held in the spring and fall. The next event is expected to be held in October.

Dayton High School students really pitched in this year to help with the Dayton Enhancement Committee’s spring cleanup event.

The Dayton Enhancement Committee is an all-volunteer organization with a purpose of advising and making recommendations to the Dayton City Council on matters related to the beautification, maintenance and development of public property within the city.

According to the DEC history posted on the City of Dayton website, “The committee was formed by Mayor Jeff Lambright in January 2016 after collaborating with several residents who believed Dayton’s appearance should be transformed from ordinary to something more appealing. Since Dayton is ‘in the middle of everything’ i.e. close to Houston to the west, Beaumont to the east, NASA and Galveston to the south, and the I-45 corridor to the north, and since a major highway linking Houston with Beaumont runs through the middle of town, many people are exposed to the community and it should look its best. The Grand Parkway loop currently under construction around Houston will come within five miles of Dayton, bringing even more businesses and people to our area. The Committee, an entity of the City of Dayton, hopes to create an inviting and attractive environment to help attract the people and businesses we would be proud to have as neighbors.”

If you are interested in volunteering or supporting the Dayton Enhancement Committee, go online to https://www.cityofdaytontx.com/government/boards-committees/dayton-enhancement-committee and follow the link to sign up.

